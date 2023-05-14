Buffon tips Juventus to win the Europa League this season

Former Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has tipped them to win the Europa League this season.

Buffon kept the goal for the Bianconeri for around two decades and was with them in the 2015 and 2017 Champions League finals.

They won neither contest and the goalie left them to return to Parma last season, where he continues to perform strongly and has now tipped Juve to win the Europa League.

Juve faces Sevilla in the semi-final second leg with all to play for after both clubs played a 1-1 draw in Turin in the first leg.

The Bianconeri has some top players in their squad who could make a difference in that game and Buffon expects them to reach the final and win it.

He says via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Let’s say that the Europa League was not really my obsession, but if we had won it, I wouldn’t have minded.

Juventus can win it because it is only two matches away from victory, it has a round that I think is complicated, the first leg confirmed a great balance. Details will make the difference, but for the history it has, for the squad it has, it has all the necessary ingredients to win it.”

Juve FC Says

Sevilla are a tough club to face and they proved that in the first leg in Turin, but we have game-changers in our squad.

If they are in good form in the remaining two games of the competition, we can add it to our cabinet at the end of this season.