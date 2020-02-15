Buffon to extend contract?

Gigi Buffon could be poised to extend his contract with Juventus, adding another year to his existing contract.

The Bianconeri veteran returned to Turin last summer on a one-year deal with the intention of hanging up his gloves in the summer.

Goal Italia now report that Gigi could meet with Andrea Agnelli in March to discuss adding an extra year to his Juve deal, tying him to the club until June 2021.

Buffon is expected to break the record for Serie A appearances this season and has delivered some solid displays in both the league and Coppa Italia, prompting discussion about him continuing to play until his 43rd birthday.