“Buffon told me I’m an idiot” – Cassano claims to have rejected Juventus four times

Throughout his storied playing career, Antonio Cassano represented a host of clubs. From his hometown club Bari to Roma, through his disastrous spell at Real Madrid. He had had a couple of stints at Sampdoria, and of course successive spells at Milan and Inter.

However, the enigmatic star never played for Juventus, albeit the club tried to sign him on four different occasions according to his own account, promoting Gianluigi Buffon to call him an “idiot”.

Nevertheless, “Il Talentino di Bari” explains how he would have never fit the Old Lady’s mold. He believes he would have only lasted for three days at the club, in a light-hearted remark.

“I refused Juventus four times. The first was in 2001. I had an appointment with Moggi in Avellino, but back then I wanted to play with Totti at Roma,” revealed the retired striker in an interview with La Repubblica via ilBianconero.

“Juve never fascinated me, not even for a second. It had nothing to do with my idea of ​​football.

“I would have only lasted three days: the first is the day they bought me, the second is when they present me, and on the third day, they would have kicked me out.

“Buffon told me I’m an idiot, and that I could have won the Ballon d’Or at Juventus. My answer was: ‘Gigi, I don’t stamp the clock, I have to have fun in training.'”

On another note, Cassano says he has no personal problem with his former Milan manager Max Allegri, but the latter no longer speaks to him due to his recurring criticizing of Juve’s style of play.

“On a personal level, I’ve never had any problems with Max. But after expressing my opinions on Bobo TV, he doesn’t call me anymore. But I’m only talking about football, I never offended him as a person.”