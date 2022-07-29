Gianluigi Buffon has backed Juventus’ pursuit of Leandro Paredes and reveals why the midfielder will do well at the club.

Juve has been on the market for new midfielders in this transfer window, and they have made him one of their main target.

They have wanted him all summer, but now that Paul Pogba is out with an injury, a move for him is pertinent.

PSG is also interested in selling him and they have set their asking price for the former AS Roma man.

If Juve had doubts about why he is their man, Buffon wants to help them clear the air and he said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Yes, I would see him well in Juventus. Leandro, as well as being very reliable, is used to playing and being in high-level teams. He can help.”

Juve FC Says

Paredes has been our main target for much of this transfer window, and it could be a clear sign that Max Allegri wants him.

The Bianconeri gaffer had to use midfielders who are below-par in the last campaign and he knows he must improve on that part of his team in this window.

Paredes will be ahead of the likes of Arthur Melo and Adrien Rabiot if he makes the move to Juve this summer.