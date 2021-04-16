Buffon wants to become a number one again and there is a team that can give him that

Although he has passed 40, Gigi Buffon doesn’t feel tired, isn’t planning to retire and wants to become a number one for a team again.

This is what Il Bianconero is reporting about the Italian legend.

Buffon has had to settle for a backup role at Juventus in this campaign with Wojciech Szczęsny considered the club’s number one.

When the Pole has needed to be rested, Andrea Pirlo has called on the veteran and he has also been the club’s goalkeeper in the Coppa Italia.

However, he is yearning for more relevance in a team and that could prompt him to leave Turin again.

The same report says he could find a home at Atalanta and La Dea are prepared to make him the number one with more playing time.

The report says Atalanta is open to selling Pierluigi Gollini in the summer and they have identified Buffon as an ideal replacement.

They even considered signing him last summer, but the arrival of Andrea Pirlo as Juve’s latest manager changed things.

He will be out of a contract in the summer and hasn’t spoken to Atalanta yet, but the Bergamo side and the World Cup winner are both thinking about a partnership.