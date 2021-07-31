Buffon’s presence at Parma boosts Serie B revenues

Twenty years following his departure, Gianluigi Buffon felt that it was the right time to make his return to Parma.

The 43-year-old cemented himself as one one the greatest goalkeepers of all time during his time at Juventus, but the lack of playing time he received in his second spell at the club prompted him to leave Turin once again.

The legendary goalkeeper will try to help the Croaciati in their bid to return to Serie A as fast as possible following their relegation to the second division after finishing bottom of the table last season.

However, the Emilian club won’t be the only one to profit from his the veteran, as his presence in Serie B will benefit the whole league in terms of exposure.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, the broadcasting rights of Serie B abroad were purchased for 2.5 million euros, compared to 700 thousand euros last season.

Moreover, the owning company, Helbiz Media, announced that the league will be broadcasted in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, as well as North America.

Buffon’s return to Parma is undoubtedly the key factor in the great boost witnessed at the second-tier league, but it remains to be seen whether or not he’ll be able to lead his side towards its customary place in Serie A.