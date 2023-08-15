When Leonardo Bonucci headed off to his summer vacation at the end of last season, he didn’t expect to find himself in this unpleasant situation by mid-August.

With his Juventus contract running for another year, the 36-year-old rested on his laurels, expecting to offer his services at Max Allegri’s court for an additional campaign before calling it a day.

Yet, the Bianconeri management pulled off an expected card, ousting the defender from the squad in an attempt to accelerate his exit.

The fallen captain now finds himself an outcast in Turin. But luckily for the 36-year-old, he still has offers on the table.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Union Berlin have presented Bonucci with an offer, but the player is still holding out for Lazio.

The German capital side reached the Champions League group stage for the first time in its history after finishing fourth in the Bundesliga last season. Therefore, they’re looking to bolster their ranks with experienced players.

However, Union won’t wait forever for the defender’s decision. The club has reportedly set a deadline, expecting a definitive answer from the Italian by Wednesday.

As the source explains, Bonucci considers both destinations tempting, but the player’s priority is remaining in Italy. Thus, he’s still waiting for a concrete approach from the Biancocelesti.

Bonucci is expecting a one-year contract plus an additional year in case he decides to extend his playing career.