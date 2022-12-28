Bundesliga club showing a strong interest in McKennie

Weston McKennie is one player Juventus is willing to sell for the right price and the American is attracting the attention of a number of clubs.

Juve has an abundance of midfielders and the emergence of the likes of Fabio Miretti and Nicolo Fagioli has made it easy for them to move some on.

McKennie has been good but not spectacular since he moved to Juve and the American doesn’t seem to be getting better.

He is one of the squad members who have not improved while working under Allegri and the Bianconeri will offload him for the right price.

Fabio Paratici wants to take him to Tottenham, but he might return to the Bundesliga at the end of this season.

A report on Calciomercato reveals the midfielder is on the radar of Borussia Dortmund who wants to strengthen their squad with some new men.

BVB knows McKennie from his time at Schalke04, with whom they share a tough rivalry and they want the American to wear their shirt.

Juve will be happy that two clubs want to sign him because it will help them to get a good fee for his departure from the club.

Juve FC Says

McKennie is clearly a player we can sell and we will not feel the impact of his departure, considering the players above him on the pecking order.

If we offload him, we can also use the money from his sale to add new players to our squad.