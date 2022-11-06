Last January, Juventus snatched the signature of Denis Zakaria just before the transfer session’s deadline.

While the Swiss midfielder was supposedly the right profile to bolster Max Allegri’s squad, he only lasted for six months in Turin before taking the road once again.

On the final hours of the summer transfer market’s deadline day, the 25-year-old completed a loan transfer to Chelsea with the option to buy.

Zakaria has been on the fringe at the Stamford Bridge following the sacking of Thomas Tuchel – the manager who initially wanted him in West London.

Graham Potter finally gave him his Chelsea debut last Wednesday, and despite scoring a goal against Dinamo Zagreb, the Blues are still likely to cut his loan stint short by January, As we reported yesterday.

However, his former club Borussia Monchengladbach could offer both the Bianconeri and the player an escape route.

The German club’s managing director Roland Virkus admits that his side would love to have Zakaria back.

“Obviously we would like to have Zakaria here again. A player like him, who can fix many situations with his speed, would always help,” said the director as quoted by Calciomercato.

Zakaria played at Gladbach for four and a half years between 2017 and 2022, before making a well-earned career step-up and signing for the Old Lady.