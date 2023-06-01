Bundesliga clubs are prepared to battle Juventus to sign Morten Hjulmand

Juventus has shown interest in acquiring Lecce’s Morten Hjulmand, but they may face competition from German clubs in securing his signature.

Hjulmand has been performing exceptionally well for Lecce in Serie A, which has attracted the attention of bigger clubs.

Juventus has a reputation for targeting the best talents in other Serie A teams and would be eager to win the race for Hjulmand. However, their involvement in numerous legal battles throughout the season may hinder their ability to compete with the German clubs interested in the player.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund are currently interested in Hjulmand, and both clubs are eagerly awaiting a positive response from the player in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Juve FC Says

Hjulmand has been in fine form for Lecce this campaign, and the midfielder has much more to offer in the game.

Adding him to our squad will make us much more potent than we are, but we have many more targets to sign and if he is not one of the most important, we may not add him to the group.

We expect Lecce to quote a considerable fee for anyone looking to add the midfielder to their squad and that could be an issue for us, considering our current financial problems.