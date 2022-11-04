Bundesliga clubs could frustrate Juventus plans for Samuel Iling-Junior

Juventus wants to keep Samuel Illing-Junior after his fine start to life in their first team in recent weeks.

The youngster joined the club from Chelsea in 2020 as he searched for a faster route to first-team football.

After working hard while playing for the Bianconeri Next Gen, he earned a promotion to the first team this season.

In his few games on the team, the winger delivered some fine performances and now Juve wants to renew his contract.

However, several other clubs are also interested in a move for him and a report on Football Italia claims the youngster is attracting the attention of two Bundesliga sides.

It reveals RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt are considering a move for him.

Both teams believe he could make an impact if he joins their squad and they are prepared to offer him a deal and persuade him to leave Turin.

Juve FC Says

What many young players want is an opportunity to play first-team football early enough. Iling-Junior is already enjoying that and it should help Juve in negotiations.

If he returns and continues to get first-team chances, it will be easy for him to commit his future to the club.