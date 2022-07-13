Following the departure of legendary captain Giorgio Chiellini and the potential sale of Matthijs de Ligt, Juventus are desperate to sign one or two new defenders.

While circulating reports have been linking the Bianconeri with a host of players from Serie A and abroad, new names are still emerging.

Kalidou Koulibaly was the Old Lady’s preferred target, but is apparently destined to sign for Chelsea in the coming days,

Thus, Federico Cherubini and company have reportedly identified an alternative from the Bundesliga.

According to ilBianconero, Juventus are now interested in Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka.

The Frenchman is a 22-year-old center back who can also operate as a left-back. After rising through the ranks of Auxerre, he joined Frankfurt in 2018.

Last season, he contributed with four goals and as many assists in his 32 Bundesliga appearances while also helping his team clinch the Europa League title.

Juve FC say

As a left-footed center back, Ndicka might be the right profile to replace Chiellini, Despite being relatively young, the Frenchman has garnered a decent amount of experience during his time in Germany.

However, one would wonder if the 22-year-old’s addition would be enough to fill the gap within Max Allegri’s depleted backline.