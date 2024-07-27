The Bianconeri tracked him when he played on loan at Girona last season, where he had a fantastic season.

The Brazilian is back at Manchester City, but he is not in the plans of the Premier League champions, who are willing to allow him to leave.

City is open to his sale and has received enquiries about his signature, but Borussia Dortmund is looking to win the race ahead of Juventus and other suitors.

The Bianconeri are currently focused on signing several other players, which could prevent them from making a move for Couto.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims BVB has already tabled an initial bid worth in excess of 20 million euros.

City has rejected the offer, wanting around 30 million euros for his signature, but the Germans are expected to return with a better offer.

It remains unclear if Juve will meet City’s asking price, but they are currently delaying their offer for his signature, which might work against them.