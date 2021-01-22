Bundesliga outfit keen to poach Juventus youngster

Juventus risk losing Radu Dragusin as RB Leipzig continues to press to sign him.

The 18-year-old was promoted to the Bianconeri first team this season and has played one game each in Serie A and the Champions League for them.

The defender will be out of a contract at the end of this season, but Andrea Pirlo wants him to remain at the club.

The club is in talks with him over a new long-term contract, but it doesn’t appear that they are succeeding in convincing him.

With just a few months left for his current deal to expire, Tuttosport via Football Italia says the Germans remain keen to land him.

Leipzig has helped to develop some of the best young talents in Europe since they got promoted to the German top flight.

They will use their track record of fast-tracking players into their first team to convince him to join them.

The report says that Juventus remain confident that they will be able to get him on a new deal, despite the interest from outside.

He has been a standout player for the club’s under23 side, and he will need to bide his time before breaking into the senior team’s starting XI.