Juventus is in search of a cost-effective midfield addition during the January transfer window, especially after the loss of both Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli.

The Bianconeri understand the necessity of enhancing their midfield to have a shot at winning the league or securing a place in the top four.

Numerous players have been linked to the club for a potential move in the upcoming transfer window, but it will ultimately depend on the financial feasibility for the Black and Whites.

Reports suggest that they are considering players like Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Jorginho, and Khephren Thuram, among others. While these individuals are highly talented, they may come with significant price tags.

A report on Calciomercatoweb indicates that the player Juventus is most likely to afford in January is Manu Kone from Borussia Monchengladbach. The Frenchman has been a long-standing target, and he may well be the one to join Juventus.

Bringing in Kone might not be a bad idea, but it’s worth considering that a more experienced player could potentially adapt more quickly to the team.

Kone is still only 22 and has a journey ahead of him to establish himself as a seasoned player, which means we would need to be patient with his development.