Bundesliga player puts Juventus at the top of his list of next clubs

Axel Witsel could be on the books of Juventus next season as the Bianconeri continue to chase his signature.

The Belgian midfielder is one of Juve’s transfer targets, and a new report says he also wants to join them.

A poor midfield has contributed to the unexpectedly poor start to this season that Juve has made.

The Bianconeri know it needs to be improved, and Witsel looks like an ideal signing to make that happen.

In a boost to their chances of signing him, Calciomercato reports he has placed Juventus at the top of his list of suitors.

The report claims Newcastle United wants to sign him as well, but he would give Juve preference if they come with their proposal.

His current deal expires in 2022, and he can start discussing with a new club from the start of the year.

Juve FC Says

Max Allegri enjoys working with experienced players, and Witsel is one of the best he can get for free in the summer.

The Belgian has played in Russia, Portugal and China before now, so he would come to Juve armed with a good playing experience.

He will be 33 next year, but his current form suggests he would still be worth signing, and he might not ask for a long-term deal to join Juve.