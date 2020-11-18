Bundesliga star is perfect profile for Pirlo but his wage demands might scupper a deal

David Alaba will likely be the top free agent that Juventus signs when the summer transfer window reopens.

The Austrian looks set to leave Bayern Munich after the Bavarians withdrew their last contract offer to him.

He has been at the club since 2008 when he moved there as a 16-year-old.

He has won two Champions Leagues among other trophies including numerous Bundesliga crowns.

He will be a big miss for the Germans but a huge signing for any team that manages to sign him.

Juventus is one of several teams that are looking to sign him on a free transfer when the window reopens and the Bianconeri has identified him as the perfect player to play in a three-man defence as Andrea Pirlo wants.

This is what Tuttosport is claiming. It also states that the Bianconeri considers him an upgrade to Alex Sandro on the left side of the defence.

However, the defender wants 15m euros per season at least on any new deal that he signs and the report suggests that those demands might be unrealistic considering the coronavirus pandemic.

It claims that this demand might see him struggle to get a new team because it is just too much for clubs to pay now.