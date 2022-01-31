Burnley returns for Ramsey but his response is unchanged

Aaron Ramsey looks set to spend the rest of this season at Juventus despite the club’s best efforts to offload him.

The former Arsenal man has become a liability for the Bianconeri after failing to live up to expectations.

He hardly stays fit and performs dreadfully when he is fielded by Max Allegri.

Juve is open to allowing him to leave the club for free and he has offers from some suitors.

However, the Welshman is holding out for a top club despite knowing he is no longer such a big player.

Burnley has been one of his most serious suitors and they have been pursuing a deal for him since this transfer window reopened.

Calciomercato says the Clarets returned to convince him to join them again, but he refused.

The midfielder now looks set to remain at the Allianz Stadium, considering that there are just a few more hours left before the transfer window shuts.

Juve would regret adding the former Arsenal man to their squad in 2019.

He and Adrien Rabiot joined in the same summer and are both struggling. However, the Frenchman has a much better fitness record, so he is more useful to the team.

It would be interesting to see if Allegri will field Ramsey in this second half of the campaign, should the former Cardiff teenager remain at the club.