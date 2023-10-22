A recent report suggests that Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez contemplated the possibility of re-signing Arthur Melo after taking the reins at the Catalan club.

Xavi has been an admirer of the midfielder, who has faced challenges since his move to Juventus. Arthur was sent out on loan to Liverpool last season and didn’t start a single game due to a long-term injury.

However, his current loan spell at Fiorentina has been productive, and Juventus could benefit from his good form.

A return to Barcelona might also have been an appealing option, but it seems that the Spanish club has considered and ultimately rejected the idea. According to a report on Calciomercato, Xavi pondered bringing Arthur back to Catalonia but was dissuaded by Sergio Busquets, who might have expressed reservations about such a move.

Juve FC Says

It’s indeed fortunate for Barcelona that they didn’t bring Arthur back given his injury struggles in Turin. Keeping him on a new contract before his move to Fiorentina for another loan spell appears to be a wise decision.

His return to form and positive performances are beneficial to Juventus. If he returns and still doesn’t fit into Max Allegri’s plans, the club may have the opportunity to sell him for a good fee in the upcoming transfer window, which would be a win-win situation for all parties involved.