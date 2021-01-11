Busy day at J-Medical: Genoa youngster also arrives

After the medical tests of Nantes’ Abdoulaye Dabo (ilBiancoNero), another 19-year-old is set to complete his examinations before finalizing his transfer to Juventus.

Nicolò Rovella has risen through the ranks of Genoa to become a regular feature for the Grifone during the current campaign.

The youngster is currently regarded as one of the hottest young prospects within the Italian Peninsula thanks to his ability to play the Regista role – which is often attributed to more experienced players – with confidence and composure.

According to Calciomercato, Rovella is currently at the J-Medical facility in order to complete his transfer to the Bianconeri.

The report believes that the valuation of the transfer will be set around 10 million Euros, with the figure including the transfer of Juve’s Manolo Portanova (valued at 7 millions) in the opposite direction.

Although the transfer is expected to be made permanent, Rovella is expected to remain in Genoa on loan for the rest of the season, and possibly throughout the 2021-2022 campaign as well.

In conclusion, Juventus are set to complete the acquisition of one the most promising Italian midfielders on a relatively low cost, especially when taking into account the fact that Portanova’s valuation will lower the transfer fee into around just 3m euros.

Rovella managed to became a regular feature under the guidance of Rolando Maran, and will be hoping to win over the trust of his new manager Davide Ballardini as soon as possible.

The youngster has featured in 9 Serie A matches for Genoa this term, as well as one Coppa Italia tie.