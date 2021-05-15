“But at the moment his career plans do not go through Portugal.” Mendes destroys Ronaldo rumours

Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent, Nuno Mendes, has ended the rumours circulating that the attacker will return home to Portugal in the summer with Sporting Lisbon.

Ronaldo has been linked with a move away from Juventus in recent weeks and one of the teams he can join is Sporting.

The Portuguese side gave him his first taste of club football before he left to play for some of Europe’s most illustrious clubs.

He has since played for Manchester United and Real Madrid before moving to Juventus in 2018.

Although he has been on the scene for some time now, he remains as reliable as ever.

The attacker has been Juve’s top scorer since he moved to Turin, but this has been a tough campaign for them.

They have lost their league title to Inter Milan and might end this season outside the top four.

If Juve misses out on the Champions League, he might leave and recent reports say he would move to Sporting who have just won their league title, but Mendes says that will not happen.

“Cristiano is proud of the title won by Sporting, as he has publicly demonstrated,” Mendes told Record via Football Italia.

“But at the moment his career plans do not go through Portugal.”