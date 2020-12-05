“But he doesn’t seem like a champion to me like everyone says” Cassano delivers scathing assessment of Dybala

Paulo Dybala is one of the most divisive players at Juventus at the moment as he struggles for form.

For the better part of his time at the club, the Argentinean has been reliable, scoring goals and putting in performances that the Juventus fans have loved him for.

This season has been a tough one for him as he struggles to fit into Andrea Pirlo’s side, but Antonio Cassano has never seen him as big a player as most of us know him to be.

The former Italy striker was talking about him recently on Christian Vieri’s Twitch channel and he didn’t hold back in his assessment of the former Palermo man.

Cassano reminded listeners that the Argentinean hasn’t been a regular in Juventus for much of his time in Turin, not under the reign of Max Allegri or Maurizio Sarri.

He then says that Dybala isn’t all that he’s being made to look like most of the time.

He said as quoted by Calciomercato.it: “ Why has Dybala not been a regular since he joined Juve? It wasn’t with Allegri and Sarri , now it’s not even with Pirlo . Maybe he’s a phenomenon and I’m wrong, but he doesn’t seem like a champion to me like everyone says. And I feel like he always has problems with his coaches. If we talk about goals scored, then I take Immobile . What is a stronger player than Dybala? Josip Ilicic “.