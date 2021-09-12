“But he has never become a leader” Massimo Mauro discusses Dybala

Former Juventus star, Massimo Mauro, says Paulo Dybala has never been considered a player that the club will build their team around.

The Argentinian will become the key man at Juventus now that Cristiano Ronaldo is gone.

The Bianconeri sold the Portuguese attacker to Manchester United in the last transfer window as they sought to reduce their wage bill.

They are now in talks to give Dybala a new deal and one reason they want to keep him is because he will become the leader of their next generation of players.

He was the MVP of Serie A in the 2019/2020 season, however, he struggled for form in the last campaign.

The attacker is now set to have a better campaign this time and he is one player that the club believes will be important to their seasonal objectives.

Mauro says he was not very involved in Juventus’ loss to Napoli yesterday, but that is not a new thing as Juventus managers have not considered him an indispensable player at the club.

He told La Repubblica as quoted by Tuttojuve: The absence of Dybala against Napoli? He has never become indispensable for any coach. He is a beautiful player to watch, but he has never become a leader. No coach has ever said: ‘I’ll put Dybala and then the other 10 “.