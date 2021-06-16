“But I just hope Manuel is happy” Locatelli’s brother reacts to Juventus rumours

Manuel Locatelli’s brother has revealed that he is a Juventus fan, but that doesn’t mean he would force his brother to join the Bianconeri.

Locatelli has emerged as one of the best midfielders in the world at the moment as he shines for Sassuolo and the Italian national team.

The former Milan man has been one of the finest midfielders from Italy in recent seasons and he is expected to join a top club soon.

Juve remains keen on making a move for him, but several other clubs in Italy and outside want him as well.

His preference would be to remain in Italy and that plays to Juve’s advantage considering that they are the biggest club in the country.

However, that guarantees nothing and his brother, Mattia Locatelli says all he cares about is that the midfielder is happy and hasn’t been discussing the transfer market with him.

He said on Sky Sports via Il Bianconero: “Juventino? Yes, it’s true. But I just hope Manuel is happy.

“I don’t ask him anything about the transfer market, especially in this period, he’s in the national team and he doesn’t think about it.

“The goal for Juve? The joy of seeing mine brother, scoring such an important goal to such an important goalkeeper … has alleviated any sporting pain.”