“But Juve must also thank” Ambrosini names one unsung hero from Juventus win

Former AC Milan man, Massimo Ambrosini, says Juventus should be grateful to Wojciech Szczęsny for helping them in their game against Cagliari last night.

The Bianconeri earned a 2-0 win against their Serie A rivals thanks to goals from Moise Kean and Federico Bernardeschi.

However, Szczesny also needed to be in his best form to deny Cagliari a goal.

After Juve had taken the lead, Cagliari threatened Juve’s goal frequently and could have gotten back into the game.

But the former Arsenal man made some fine stops to deny them, and Juve scored a second to kill the game off.

Ambrosini agrees Federico Bernardeschi was in fine form in the match but insists Szczesny also deserves some praise.

He tells DAZN, as quoted by Calciomercato: “Bernardeschi had an impact, directed the game. But Juve must also thank Szczesny who saved them from Joao Pedro’s goal, those five minutes of Cagliari were dangerous.”

Szczesny has been in good form after a shaky start to the season and he is now proving the club right for sticking by him.

Juve could have signed Gianluigi Donnarumma in the summer as a free agent, but stuck by the Pole.

He knows he has a role to play in the club returning to the top of Italian football and he has been doing it very well.

Fans will hope he returns from the break in similarly good shape as Juve attacks the top of the league table in the second half of the season.