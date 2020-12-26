morata
“But this jersey is not just any jersey and we will return with anger” Morata sends a message to Juventus fans

December 26, 2020 - 1:00 pm

Alvaro Morata has broken his silence and sent a message to the Juventus’ fans after their 3-0 loss to Fiorentina.

Juventus faced La Viola hoping to end the year with another win, but they ended the year with a loss to Federico Chiesa’s former team.

Some of their players like Juan Cuadrado and Cristiano Ronaldo have used Social media to break their silence, Morata has now joined them.

The Spaniard has been one of the most impressive members of the Juventus first team this season, scoring the goals that the team has needed.

However, he was unable to score the goals that the team needed in the Fiorentina game, but he has assured the fans that Juventus is a big team and they will return to top form when the fixtures resume again.

He wished the fans a happy Christmas and urged them to stay with the team even when it is not the best of times.

He posted an image on Instagram and captioned it: “Happy holidays to everyone. I wish you all the best. Don’t forget that we are JUVE: as soon as there is a complicated period everyone goes out with the club, but this jersey is not just any jersey and we will return with anger, grit and determination “,

