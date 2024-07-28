Borussia Dortmund winger Karim Adeyemi has reportedly given his priority to Juventus, keeping his Premier League suitors on hold.

The 22-year-old has recently emerged as a serious transfer target for the Bianconeri who are looking to bolster their flanks, especially with Matias Soulé on the verge of signing for Roma and Federico Chiesa potentially following the Argentine to the exit door.

During the club’s pre-season camp in Germany, Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli took the opportunity to visit the player’s family in Munich to discuss personal terms.

So according to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the Serie A giants are now ahead of the competition.

The source adds the proposals of West Ham United and Aston Villa didn’t convince Adeyemi who has instead declared his openness to join Juventus.

Nevertheless, satisfying Dortmund remains the main obstacle that the Italians must overcome.

As the Turin-based newspaper explains, the German club values the winger between 40-45 million euros.

On the other hand, Juve consider these figures excessive, so they’re looking to lower the price tag to circa 35 million.

The 22-year-old made a name for himself during his time at RB Salzburg, which earned him a high-profile move to Dortmund two years ago. His contract with the Bundesliga giants is valid until June 2027.

Adeyemi is a left-footed player who can play as a classic left winger or an inverted right winger. He can also feature in a more central role.