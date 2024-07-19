Juan Cabal has confirmed that he truly was a Juventus fan as a child, and moving to the club is a dream come true.

The defender is the latest player Juve has added to their squad as the Bianconeri prepare the group to give Thiago Motta a great start to life.

Juve has had a good summer transfer window and remains active in it, but their latest addition is delighted to have made the move to Turin.

Inter Milan led the race for his signature and seemed close to snapping him up from Verona, but Juve hijacked the transfer.

The Bianconeri are accustomed to such manoeuvres, but it seems he also wanted that to happen, and he reveals he has always dreamed of playing for them.

Responding to an image of him in a Juve shirt that circulated on social media, Cabal said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“As a kid, I wore this jersey that was not an original one, and now I get to wear the legendary Juventus shirt and I am so happy. I was always a Juve fan.”

Juve FC Says

Cabal is a fantastic new addition to our squad, and because he has always dreamt of joining us, we expect him to enjoy his spell at the club.