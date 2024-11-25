Juventus left-back Juan Cabal will finally undergo surgery on Tuesday to repair his torn Anterior Cruciate Ligament.

Unfortunately, this injury is becoming increasingly common in today’s game, with many fans and experts blaming the overpacked schedule.

Juventus have already lost their star defender Gleison Bremer to a similar case in October during the Champions League clash against RB Leipzig.

To make matters even worse for Thiago Motta, Cabal tore his ACL while on international duty with Colombia, leaving the Italian Brazilian manager with a depleted backline.

This was a devastating moment for the 23-year-old who earned his dream move to Turin last summer after impressing at Hellas Verona in the previous campaign.

Nevertheless, the Colombia international will be aiming to recover as soon as possible and return even stronger, hence why Juventus picked one of the most experienced surgeons in the domain.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero, Cabal will fly to Lyon on Monday before going under the knife on Tuesday. The operation will take place at the Hôpital Privé Jean Mermoz.

The Juventus player will be operated by Bertrand Sonnery-Cottet who was also in charge of Bremer’s operation last month. Moreover, the French surgeon had previously operated Zlatan Ibrahimovic when the latter sustained a knee injury during his final career chapter at Milan.

However, Cabal might not step a foot on the pitch in a competitive fixture again this season. Therefore, Juventus will be relying on 20-year-old Jonas Rouhi to cover for the former Verona man.

Nevertheless, the management could also take action when the market opens in January. The Bianconeri will almost certainly buy a new centre-back to replace Bremer, as confirmed by the club’s Director of Football Cristiano Giuntoli. But it remains to be seen if a new fullback will also be on the wishlist.