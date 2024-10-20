After remaining on the bench for the last few fixtures, Juventus left-back Juan Cabal returned to the starting formation with a bang.

The 23-year-old produced a solid show at the back against Lazio, but most importantly, his square ball stimulated Mario Gila’s own-goal which yielded three valuable points for the Bianconeri.

Therefore, the Colombian was thrilled to be the protagonist in the club’s victory at the Allianz Stadium, especially after the tough period he endured on the bench.

“Yes, I’m very happy. I put all my trust in my teammates as they do to me. I always want to give my best,” said Cabal in his post-match press conference via TuttoJuve.

“It’s difficult not to play for so long. But we must always be ready to enter the field, even if for just five minutes. I work all week to play even just one minute.”

The fullback also insisted the team must try to compete for the Serie A title, even if it remains too early to declare the challenge.

“It’s too early to talk about how far we can go. The important thing is to try to win every game. We want to be the champions, but I can’t tell you now that we will win the Scudetto.

Cabal insisted that every Juventus player must be ready to give everything for the cause.

“I’ve been working on improving every aspect. We all know Juve’s history. We have to be ready to give our lives for the club.

“The coach saw something different and left me out, but he has faith in me. He put me on the pitch at the right time.”

Finally, the former Hellas Verona man revealed why he decided to ditch Lazio in favor of joining Juventus.

“Lazio wanted me first. But Juve is Juve. Lazio is a great club, but I only had eyes for Juventus. I wanted to join the club since I was little and now I’m here!”