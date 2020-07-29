All Stories, Player Ratings

Cagliari 2-0 Juventus Player Ratings

July 29, 2020

Juventus were abysmal, losing 2-0 to Cagliari, the only highlight being a run out for the youngsters.

Juventus Player Ratings

Defence

Buffon: Not much he could do on the opening Cagliari goal as Rugani needed to do better, but he should have saved the second one. 5.0/10

Alex Sandro: Was he playing in the first half? If a Sandro falls on the pitch but no one sees him for 45 minutes, does he even exist? A little better in the final ’45, but thats not saying much. 4.0/10

Leonardo Bonucci: Nothing much to do for much of the opening ’45, but then he decided to stand-off Simeone and let him shoot. 4.5/10

Daniele Rugani: Just weak. His body language and lack of awareness on the first goal was all wrong. Poor first half. Not much to do in the second. 4.0/10

Juan Cuadrado: Another who needed to be better on the Cagliari opening goal and offered precious little in the opposition half bar one good cross in five. 5.0/10

 

Midfield

Miralem Pjanic: Another average game, an early booking means he’ll miss the match against Roma, meaning tonight was his final Serie A appearance for the Bianconeri. 4.0/10

Rodrigo Bentancur: Sluggish start but forced a save late in the first half. Looked pretty tired by the time the game was up and needs a spell on the bench, 5.0/10

Simone Muratore: Little more than a run-out for the youngster who showed some hussle. 5.0/10

 

Attack

Cristiano Ronaldo: Reduced to shots from distance in the first half, all of which were blocked, but at least he was actually trying to win the game. 5.5/10

Federico Bernardeschi: Another anonymous opening ’45. More of the same in the second half 4.0/10

Gonzalo Higuain: Had a few decent chances to score but wasted both. Looked rusty and off the pace. 4.5/10

 

Substitutes:

Blaise Matuidi: He was on the pitch. 5.0/10

Luca Zanimacchia: Showed some interesting movement and invention when he had the ball. Pinged in a few decent crosses and showed some directness, forcing a good save from Cragno late on. 6.0/10

Daouda Peeters:  N/A

Marco Olivieri:  N/A

 

