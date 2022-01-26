Cagliari asks for two players in exchange for Juventus target

Since the start of the January transfer market, several Juventus midfielders have been tipped to leave the club.

While Aaron Ramsey could be chief amongst them, the Bianconeri might not even search for a replacement.

However, things could be different if someone like Rodrigo Bentancur or Arthur Melo ends up leaving the club, as we’re talking about players who are in the fold – even if they haven’t always been regular starters.

So according to la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato, Juventus are eying a move for Cagliari’s Nahitan Nandez in case one of their midfielders end up leaving before the end of the month.

On the other hand, the Sardinians will be looking to take advantage of the opportunity to bolster their squad with the addition of a young talent.

Therefore, the Rossoblu are asking for either Kaio Jorge or Filippo Ranocchia on loan in exchange for Nandez.

Kaio is currently a part of the Old Lady’s first team, but is seeing very little action. Meanwhile, Ranocchia is spending his campaign on loan with Serie B side Vicenza.

Juve FC say

Nandez would be a decent addition who either plays in midfield or on the right wing, so perhaps Allegri has in a mind a hybrid role for him – similar to the one interpreted by Weston McKennie and Adrien Rabiot.

However, this would suggest that Manuel Locatelli will continue to serve in a deep role, which arguably isn’t his ideal position.