Cagliari coach Davide Nicola acknowledges that his team faces an uphill battle in their upcoming Serie A match against Juventus this weekend. The in-form Old Lady presents a significant challenge, and Nicola understands the magnitude of facing such a strong opponent.

Juventus is currently on an impressive run, having won their last two matches while scoring multiple goals in each game. The Bianconeri will be playing their first match without the injured Gleison Bremer, but coach Thiago Motta has a squad filled with quality players capable of securing a victory.

While Nicola admits that his team is considered the underdog against Juventus, he remains determined. He recognises the difficulty of the matchup but emphasises that Cagliari will do their best to implement their game plan and exploit any weaknesses in the Juventus lineup.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Juve? I would be very happy to come out with a positive result. The opponent is very strong, but we do not give up. We will try to give our all and play our game.”

Juve FC Says

Everyone expects us to beat Cagliari and that could be the case, but we have to show them enough respect as well because every opponent has the potential to beat us.