Juventus face Cagliari in Serie A this weekend in a match that the Bianconeri must win to keep their season on track. Historically, Juventus have been Italy’s most successful club, and with one of the best squads in the league, they are always expected to claim victory against teams like Cagliari. However, their inconsistency this season has led to unexpected results, and they cannot afford to underestimate their opponents.

This week, Juventus suffered a major setback as they were eliminated from the Champions League, a devastating blow to their campaign. Such a disappointment could affect their morale heading into this fixture, making it crucial for them to regroup quickly and ensure they are mentally and physically prepared to return to winning ways in Serie A.

On paper, Cagliari should not pose a serious challenge to the men from Turin. However, Juve’s recent struggles and the potential psychological impact of their European exit could give the visitors some hope. Does Davide Nicola, Cagliari’s manager, believe his team can take advantage of the situation?

Nicola is well aware of the quality Juventus possess and is not expecting an easy contest. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, he praised Juventus’ performance in Europe and acknowledged the challenges his team will face.

“In the Champions League, they played a very good game, at least for an hour. We will have the chance to create some danger. For us, it will be a game that will put us in a position to improve. We will meet a team that produces modern football, able to put the midfielders through the two central defenders. They know how to build up the width. But we know that against the big teams we have been able to distinguish ourselves. We will have to have the right spirit, recognising the value of the opponent but being aware of our potential,” Nicola said.

Despite Juve’s recent setbacks, they still boast some of the finest players in Italy, and anything less than a victory would be a major disappointment. No matter what happened in Europe, they are expected to prove their quality and secure all three points.