Cagliari director claims midfielder rejected Juventus switch

It was an eventful January for Juventus. The Bianconeri succeeded in bolstering their squad with two important new arrivals and a third that should join the club in the summer.

And yet, Federico Cherubini and company almost added another name to the fold beside Dusan Vlahovic, Denis Zakaria and Federico Gatti.

Of course we’re talking about Nahitan Nandez from Cagliari, who was apparently close to join the club until the final hours of deadline day.

Eventually, the parties couldn’t find an agreement to bring the versatile midfielder to Turin, and according to Cagliari’s sporting director, it was the player himself who objected the move.

Stefano Capozucca claims that the Uruguayan opted to remain on the island of Sardinia because he wasn’t happy with the formula of the proposed transfer.

“Nandez was not convinced with the formula of going on loan with a right to buy.” said the Rossoblu’s director in an interview with Unione Sarda via la Gazzetta dello Sport.

“It certainly wasn’t our fault. He said he didn’t want to feel under scrutiny.

“Nandez is convinced he can play in a top club in Europe. Now he’s in Cagliari and is very happy to be here. We really appreciate his attitude.”