Cagliari makes a decision that halts Juventus’ plan for Reynolds

Calciomercato says that Juventus has suffered a setback in their bid to sign Bryan Reynolds.

The Bianconeri had been looking to sign the young American for some time now.

However, because they have used all their non-European spots they needed another team to help them take him for the next six months before this season ends.

The Bianconeri are facing competition from the likes of Roma and Club Brugge, with the Belgians keen to beat them to his signature.

Juve had planned to sign him and to loan him to Cagliari for the rest of this season.

The agreement seemed to be set in stone but the report says that Cagliari has now pulled out of the deal.

It says that they have told Juventus that they can no longer accommodate him in their non-European spot for them until the end of the season.

The Bianconeri are now looking for a new team that they can send him to after signing him from FC Dallas.

This problem has opened the door for Club Brugge to sign Reynolds ahead of Juventus, but the Bianconeri will not give up on him so easily.