Cagliari manager makes bold statement ahead of Juventus clash

Leonardo Semplici says his Cagliari team will look to get something from an angry Juventus team when both teams meet in the league today.

The Bianconeri are still hurting from their elimination from the Champions League by FC Porto and we expect them to respond in this game.

Semplici admits that Juve will look to get back to form especially having been eliminated from the European competition.

However, his team has won two and lost none of their last three games in all competitions,

Semplici says they will try to build on their current fine run of form when both teams meet again.

He claims his team would look to take the initiative against Andrea Pirlo’s men instead of just sitting and watching themselves get outplayed.

“We are up against a strong team with the best squad in the league. It’s a pity they went out of the Champions League, so Juve will be fired up and angry, but we aim to give a sense of consistency to our recent good performances,” said the coach in his press conference via Football Italia.

“We’ll try to put in a great performance to take away a great result, but you’re going to have to wait until tomorrow to see who plays,” smiled Semplici.

“The important thing is playing in order to take the initiative and not be passive. We need even more character, conviction and calm to make life as difficult as possible for our opponents.

“There is the utmost respect for Juventus, but also belief in our own capabilities. I expect Juve to be very fired up after their Champions League elimination.”

Juve needs to win the game as they try to salvage a poor season. They are already 10 points behind Inter Milan who top the league standings and they have to win all their remaining games this season to have a chance of catching them.