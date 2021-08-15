Cagliari plans meeting with Juventus to discuss signing 19-year-old

Cagliari has become interested in a move for Radu Dragusin and they will look to add the Juventus youngster to their squad in this transfer window.

Dragusin has been the latest teenager to break into the Juventus first team from their academy.

Andrea Pirlo gave him chances to play for the club last season and the 19-year-old showed his potential.

The Bianconeri have been targeting younger players in recent transfer windows and it makes sense that they have now promoted him to their first-team squad.

The defender was given a new long-term deal last summer, but he will struggle to feature for the team in this campaign.

He is further down the pecking order at the club and leaving on a temporary move might be the smart thing to do for him and his development.

Sky Sports Italia, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb claims he has interest from Cagliari.

They had Daniele Rugani on loan for the second half of last season and now look set to add another Juve player to their squad.

The report says Dragusin is an option they are serious about and they will hold talks with Juventus over signing him soon.

Sending him out on loan is one great way to aid his development and Juventus might accept Cagliari’s offer.