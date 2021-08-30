Cagliari set to beat Juventus to exciting young Italian striker

Cagliari seems to have beaten Juventus to the signature of Gianluca Scamacca, as they have reached an agreement with Sassuolo.

The striker has been on the radar of Juve for a long time now and they considered signing him last January.

He was on loan at Genoa at the time and Sassuolo could have called him back and sent him to Juve if both clubs reached an agreement.

But that never happened and he remained with the Griffin.

He is still developing his game and Juve wanted to sign him again in this transfer window.

The departure of Cristiano Ronaldo has made it more important for them to sign a new striker, but it seems they will miss out on Scamacca.

Sportitalia via Football Italia claims Cagliari has reached a loan-to-buy agreement with Sassuolo to sign the 22-year-old.

They have agreed to pay a 2m euros loan fee and can make the transfer permanent for 25m euros at the end of the season if they want.

Sassuolo, however, retains a counter option to take him back, which could see them sell him to another club.

Juve has brought back Moise Kean, but they might need more goalscorers to replace the goals that Ronaldo normally scored for them.