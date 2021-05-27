Cagliari Sporting Director says they cannot afford Juventus loanee

Daniele Rugani has spent the second half of this season on loan at Cagliari after his not so successful time in France with Rennes in the first half of the season.

The Juve centre-back hasn’t had the best of the last few seasons after falling down the pecking order in Turin and not enjoying his time out on loan in the first half of the campaign.

He has made more appearances since he has been at Cagliari and Juve had been hopeful that they will keep him with them permanently.

However, it seems that his economic value isn’t one that they can afford and their sporting director, Stefano Capozucca, ruled out a permanent transfer for him in a recent interview.

In a press conference, he spoke about some issues at his club and when he was asked about the possibility of keeping Rugani, he replied via Ilbianconero:

“It is not always part of our plans for an economic discourse.”

This means that Rugani faces another summer with an uncertain future and would probably need a new temporary home.

Juventus could sell Merih Demiral and that will open up space for a new defender.

Rugani will want to work hard in preseason to earn that space.