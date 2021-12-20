Cagliari takes an interesting step in preparation for their match against Juventus

After back to back 4-0 losses in Serie A, Cagliari knows Juventus could embarrass them in their next match if they don’t fix their poor form.

The Islanders would want to end 2021 pleasantly and their last opponent is the Bianconeri.

Football Italia reveals that they have placed their squad on a training retreat ahead of the match against Juve.

Walter Mazzarri has watched his players struggle and would do anything to ensure they can hurt the Bianconeri tomorrow.

Juve FC Says

This has been a very tough season for Juventus, but their recent results have been mostly positive.

Max Allegri’s men have just beaten Bologna 2-0 and would want to round off 2021 in the best possible manner.

The Bianconeri know they are already well behind some of their title rivals and that requires them to win as many matches as possible from now on to remain in the top four race or even get into the title race.

Their opening fixtures in 2022 will be tough, starting with a game against Napoli.

The three points from the game against Cagliari is very important and it would be interesting to see if the visitors can stop Juve from romping to victory.