Riccardo Calafiori is the Bologna player who looks closest to joining Thiago Motta at Juventus this summer.

The Bianconeri’s new manager would love to have some of his trusted talents from his former club in Turin.

Juve has shown interest in several Bologna players over the last year, including Lewis Ferguson and Joshua Zirkzee.

However, Calafiori might be the first, and perhaps the only, player who follows Motta to Turin.

Juventus has registered their interest in the defender, but they are facing fierce resistance from Bologna.

The Red and Blues do not want to sell any of their top players after sealing qualification for the Champions League.

They want to keep Calafiori at all costs and have placed a significant price tag on him for any potential suitors.

Juve is contemplating how to finalize the deal, and a report on Tuttojuve claims the defender has already expressed his desire to move to the Allianz Stadium.

Juve will now try their best to find an agreement with Bologna as soon as possible to ensure he does not join another suitor.

Calafiori is one of the finest defenders in Italy now, and we should do our best to sign him.

He already understands how Motta sets his team up and would help the other defenders get on board with the manager’s plans if we add him to our group.