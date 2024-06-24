Juventus will reportedly struggle to land Riccardo Calafiori this summer as their relationship with Bologna has recently deteriorated.

The Bianconeri have identified the Italy international as their primary target to enhance the backline.

The 22-year-old rose to prominence this season, transforming himself from a left-back into one of the most promising centre-backs in Serie A.

But according to Il Resto del Carlino via TuttoJuve, Bologna could decide to raise walls around their prized asset, especially as their rapport with Juventus hit an all-time low.

As the source explains, the way the Bianconeri poached Thiago Motta’s services didn’t sit well with the Emilians.

The 41-year-old was running on an expiring contract, so Juve took the opportunity to strike an agreement in principle with the manager during the midst of the campaign.

The Italo-Brazilian has now signed for the Bianconeri, while Bologna replaced him with Vincenzo Italiano.

Moreover, Juve’s pursuit of Emil Holm has further infuriated the Rossoblu.

The Champions League new boys have identified the Sweden international as a primary target this summer. But in recent days, reports suggested that Juventus are working alongside Genoa to sign the Spezia man.

Therefore, the negotiations for Calafiori have been put on ice.

Bologna officials have reiterated that the 22-year-old isn’t for sale, and they certainly won’t fancy relinquishing his services for Juventus at this point, explains the report.