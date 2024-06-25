Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori is showcasing his talent on the international level, but his exploits are proving untimely for Juventus.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough campaign at Bologna, cementing himself as one of the best rising young defenders in Italy, and perhaps even in Europe

This prompted a call-up from Luciano Spalletti who has been entrusting the Roma youth product in a starting role at Euro 2024.

Calafiori responded with impressive performances in the group stage.

On Monday night, he put up a fine showing at the back against Croatia, before surging forward in the final minute to provide Mattia Zaccagni with the assist for the precious equalizer that booked the Azzurri’s spot in the Round of 16.

But while the young man’s displays are proving why Juventus are eager to sign him this summer, they are certainly complicating the club’s mission, explains IlBianconero.

As the report tells it, Bologna’s asking price for Calafiori is rising with every brilliant outing.

Juventus were initially hoping to close the deal at circa 25 million euros, but this is becoming increasingly implausible.

Nevertheless, the source believes that the player’s desire to join the Bianconeri is a factor that could play in their favor.

The Italy defender would relish a reunion with his former manager Thiago Motta who helped him transition from a left-back into a ball-playing central defender.