Italian journalist Luca Calamai believes Juventus have the opportunity to complete a sensational comeback this season, but only if the manager supports Luciano Spalletti in the market.

The Turin-based giants started their campaign on a terrible note, which resulted in Igor Tudor’s sacking in late October. The Croatian was replaced by Spalletti, who is gradually managing to steer the club back in the right direction.

The 66-year-old suffered his first defeat as Juventus boss at his old ground in Napoli, but he bounced back by beating Bologna and Roma in back-to-back contests.

Luca Calamai tells Juventus to bolster Spalletti’s squad with January signings

The last two Juventus victories put the team just one point behind the Champions League zone. But according to Calamai, the Bianconeri could even aim higher than a Top-four finish, suggesting that a miraculous Scudetto triumph remains possible.

However, the journalist insists that the upcoming January transfer window will be crucial for Juve’s chances, so he urges Damien Comolli and the other club directors to back Spalletti with new signings.

“Luciano Spalletti swiftly entered Juve’s heart. He’s earned the blind trust of his team,” explained Calamai in his editorial on TuttoMercatoWeb.

“When Spalletti becomes one with the club, he’s no longer a coach but a kind of Superman. I had doubts about the success of this marriage. Spalletti, however, surprised me,” continued the pundit.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

“The victory against Roma seals something special that began a few weeks ago. In fact, I’d say during Juve’s most difficult moment, Luciano has moved forward like a gun. His contract expiring in June has made him even more decisive in his decisions.

“Today, Juve has changed its face and soul. Today, Juve can dream of the Scudetto. I hope the Bianconeri management will comply with Spalletti’s requests for the winter transfer window. This magic must be exploited.

Juventus signed four players in the summer (David, Joao Mario, Openda and Zhegrova), but all of them started their Juventus stints on a slow note.

Many believe the squad is lacking a new central midfielder and a right wing-back, while other departments could require some strengthening as well.