Calamitous defeat dooms Juve’s remaining Champions League hopes

Just when you think we’ve hit rock bottom, this version of Juventus manages to find a new low.

The Bianconeri had no option but to return home with three points to keep their slim qualification hopes alive in the Champions League.

Nonetheless, they sustained their most humiliating defeat yet at the hands of Maccabi Haifa who produced a courageous display.

The hosts took the lead early on as Wojciech Szczesny couldn’t parry away Omer Atzili’s header. The same player doubled his side’s lead at the 42 minute with a strike that left the Polish goalkeeper with no chance.

To make matters worse for Max Allegri’s side, Angel Di Maria sustained another muscle injury during the first half – his third of the season.

In the second half, Juve’s performance slightly improved following the introduction of Manuel Locatelli who did a decent job in the middle of the park, while Matias Soulè was arguably the best Juventus player on the pitch despite his short cameo.

However, the team still couldn’t produce too many chances, with Dusan Vlahovic never even threatening the opposition’s goalkeeper.

At the end of the day, Juventus accepted their fate, as they return home with their tail between their legs.

The Bianconeri are now on par with Maccabi in third place. Benfica and PSG are now on the cusp of qualification for the Champions League knockout stages, while the Italians can only target a Europa League spot.