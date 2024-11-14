Kenan Yıldız’s performance in Juventus’ thrilling 4-4 draw against Inter Milan was a remarkable demonstration of his ability to shine under pressure. Despite starting the match on the bench, the young Turkish international made a significant impact after coming on as a substitute in the second half. His two goals scored within a short period, were crucial in helping Juventus come from behind to secure a point when it seemed like they would lose the game 4-2. This dramatic display of skill and composure has further highlighted Yıldız as a young talent with immense potential.
