As if the drama on the pitch wasn’t sufficient on Friday night, Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot and his Monza counterpart Roberto Gagliardini resumed their beef on social media.

The Frenchman broke the deadlock with a powerful header early on. The Bianconeri spent the vast majority of the encounter in the lead, but Valentin Carboni’s attempted cross crept into Wojciech Szczesny’s goal to give the hosts a stunning equalizer in the 92nd minute.

This promoted wild celebrations at the U-Power Stadium, with Gagliardini caught provocatively celebrating in Rabiot’s face, to put it lightly.

Perhaps this incident fueled the desire of the stand-in Juventus captain who rounded up a brilliant performance by providing the assist for Federico Gatti’s astonishing 94th winner.

So after having the last laugh, Rabiot posted a picture on social media showing Gagliardini’s ill-advised celebration in front of him, while writing: “He learned to stay humble and use his brain.”

Nevertheless, the former Inter benchwarmer couldn’t help by replying to the dig, reports ilBianconero.

The Italian argues that whatever ensues on the pitch must remain there, while casually mentioning Rabiot’s mother.

“The things that happen on the pitch should stay on the pitch, not on social media. Call your mum,” posted Gagliardini in his less-than-classy reply on Instagram.

Adrien’s mother Veronique Rabiot renownedly acts as her son’s agent.