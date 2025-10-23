Former Serie A referee Giampaolo Calvarese believes that Real Madrid attacker Brahim Diaz should have received his marching orders against Juventus.

The 26-year-old, who had often shone against the Bianconeri during his time at Milan between 2020 and 2023, was handed a starting spot in Wednesday’s big Champions League showdown at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Amidst the Old Lady’s current struggles, the Spanish giants entered the contest as the heavy favourites. While Dusan Vlahovic and Co. gave Xabi Alonso’s men a few scares, Jude Bellingham’s tap-in was worth all three points.

Brahim Diaz committed nasty foul on Khephren Thuram

Although the contest was a relatively peaceful affair, it did feature one controversial episode in the second half.

While Khephren Thuram was running forward with the ball, Diaz attempted a tackle from behind and ended up catching his opponent with high studs.

🟥 ¡Pidió la roja la Juve por esta entrada de Brahim sobre Thuram! 🤔 ¿Para ti era? pic.twitter.com/cFkfNO25HY — Diario AS (@diarioas) October 22, 2025

The Frenchman tried to resume his run but eventually fell to the ground and had to be replaced by Francisco Conceicao.

This incident naturally infuriated Juventus fans, as they felt that the Morocco international deserved more than a yellow card.

This was also Calvarese’s opinion on the matter, as he agreed that Diaz should have been sent off for his clumsy challenge.

“Brahim Diaz comes in with a hammer foot on Thuram’s ankle,” noted the former Serie A match official during his post-match appearance on Prime Video via IlBianconero.

“In my opinion, he should have been given a red card.”

Nevertheless, Diaz was lucky to escape with only a yellow card, while the VAR decided against intervening.

Juventus now desperate for wins in upcoming Champions League contests

Weston McKennie (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

For their part, Juventus suffered their first Champions League defeat of season, as they remain stuck on two points after three matchdays. They currently lie 25th in the group-stage table.

The Bianconeri must start assembling wins in order to improve their position, as an early Champions League elimination would be disastrous for the club from a sporting and financial standpoint.