Inter Milan and Juventus share one of the fiercest rivalries in football, one that often spirals out of control during matches. Their encounters are among the biggest fixtures in the Italian footballing calendar, with both clubs always vying for domestic titles. Historically, Juventus has been the more successful of the two, but in recent seasons, Inter has managed to eclipse the Bianconeri, achieving greater success on the field.

Despite the intense competition, Juventus considers Inter to be their primary rival, and the rivalry is reflected in the passionate debates between their respective fans both on and off the pitch. However, behind the scenes, there exists a cordial relationship between the clubs’ decision-makers, demonstrating a more collaborative side to the rivalry. While both teams are constantly plotting ways to outperform one another on the field, they also seem to share a mutual understanding when it comes to the development and progress of Italian football as a whole.

Francesco Calvo, one of Juventus’ executives, has shed light on this behind-the-scenes cooperation. As quoted by Calciomercato, he said: “The unity of purpose of Italian football? Well, if on the pitch we compete to win, off the pitch we agree on many things, especially with Juventus and Inter. It is a demonstration of the growth of Italian football, we are happy with the election of the new president Simonelli. As Italian football we slept for a few years, but we woke up: we are achieving excellent results in Europe, but the issue is to work together to move forward.”

Calvo’s comments highlight that, while the rivalry between Juventus and Inter remains intense on the pitch, both clubs are united in their desire to see Italian football thrive. This professional relationship between the two largest clubs in Italy is crucial for the overall development of the sport in the country. The collaboration between the clubs and their executives is a testament to the growth of Italian football, and their ability to put rivalry aside when it comes to the bigger picture is vital for continuing to move the game forward in Italy.